Svechnikov posted two assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

Svechnikov has five multi-point efforts over his last 11 games. He appears to have regained his momentum after going into the Olympic break on a heater. The 25-year-old winger is now at 21 goals, 30 helpers, 20 power-play points, 154 shots on net, 100 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-7 rating across 58 appearances. He's on track to reach the 60-point mark for the third time in his eight-year career, and 70 could be in reach if he can stay healthy.