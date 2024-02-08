Svechnikov (upper body) will be a game-time decision Thursday versus Colorado, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Svechnikov has missed the last five games. He was red-hot before his injury, scoring nine times and adding nine assists in his last 11 games. Overall, the 23-year-old has 11 goals and 30 points in 29 appearances this season. Should Svechnikov return to the lineup, look for him to line up alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen on the top line, as well as the first power-play unit.