Svechnikov (concussion) has been medically cleared ahead of Wednesday's Game 3 clash with the Islanders and will be on the ice for warmups before making a final decision on his availability, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Svechnikov's status remains up in the air, though coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters it will be up to the winger to see how he feels. If the Russian does suit up, it figures to be in a bottom-six role and his minutes could be limited in order to ease him back into action. Prior to getting hurt, the 18-year-old notched three points in his last three games and will no doubt be eager to pick up where he left off.