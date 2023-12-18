Svechnikov (upper body) told reporters, "We'll see," when asked if he would be available against Vegas on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov was stuck in a four-game goal drought before sustaining his upper-body injury that cost him the last six contests. Through 16 games this season, Svechnikov has found the back of the net just once and will need to significantly improve his goal-scoring rate in order to record a fifth 20-goal campaign of his six-year NHL career.