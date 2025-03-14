Svechnikov might return next week, coach Rod Brind'Amour told Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site on Friday.

In the meantime, Svechnikov will miss Friday's game against Detroit and Saturday's clash in Philadelphia. The 24-year-old has 18 goals and 43 points in 63 appearances in 2024-25. Tyson Jost is likely to remain in the lineup while Svechnikov is on the shelf.