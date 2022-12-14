Svechnikov recorded three shots on goal during Tuesday's 1-0 victory over the host Red Wings.

Svechnikov, who leads the Hurricanes with 15 goals, hit the post with his best scoring chance late in the third period Tuesday. The 2018 second-overall draft pick has picked up the slack with the injury-depleted Hurricanes deploying 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Red Wings. Svechnikov delivered two hits during 20:13 of ice time.