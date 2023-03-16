Svechnikov was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.com.
Svechnikov will undergo knee surgery Thursday, so this move simply frees up cap space for the Hurricanes for the remainder of the regular season. It is unclear if the winger will be ready by the start of training camp.
