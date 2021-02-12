Svechnikov recorded an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Svechnikov set up Jordan Staal for the Hurricanes' second goal of the contest. The 20-year-old Svechnikov continues to be a productive component of the offense with six tallies and five helpers in 11 games this year. He's added 37 shots, 21 hits and a plus-2 rating.