Svechnikov recorded an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.
Svechnikov set up Jordan Staal for the Hurricanes' second goal of the contest. The 20-year-old Svechnikov continues to be a productive component of the offense with six tallies and five helpers in 11 games this year. He's added 37 shots, 21 hits and a plus-2 rating.
