Svechnikov scored the game-winning and series-winning goal in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Washington.
Svechnikov took a pass from Sean Walker on the rush and scored from on a tough-angle shot from the bottom of the right circle. It was his eighth goal of the postseason, and it extended his goal streak to three games (three goals). Svechnikov is second to only Mikko Rantanen (nine) on the postseason sniper list.
