Svechnikov (upper body) might return Thursday versus Colorado, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Wednesday.

Svechnikov is close to being ready, so if he ends up missing Thursday's contest, he should still be in the lineup soon. The 23-year-old has 11 goals and 30 points in 29 outings in 2023-24. He hasn't played since Jan. 19 but should resume his top-six duties once he's healthy.