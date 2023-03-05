Svechnikov scored a goal in Carolina's 6-0 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Svechnikov opened the scoring early in the first period. It was his 22nd goal and 54th point in 61 games in 2022-23. Svechnikov has three goals and 17 points in his last 14 contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Collects two helpers Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Records two helpers Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Explodes for three points•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Three assists but goal-less in 18•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Notches two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two helpers against Sharks•