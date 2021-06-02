Svechnikov scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.

Svechnikov was one of the Hurricanes' most effective skaters Tuesday. His goal with 1:30 left in the third period gave his team a chance to tie the game, but an equalizer didn't materialize. Svechnikov is up to two goals, three assists, 34 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating through eight playoff contests.