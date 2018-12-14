Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Nets pair in losing effort
Svechnikov scored two goals in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Canadiens.
Svechnikov dazzled on his first of the night, cruising by Shea Weber, before putting a crisp backhander behind Carey Price for his seventh goal of the season. His second came on a scramble in front of the Canadiens' net less than a minute into the third period. The rookie now has eight goals and 15 points through his first 30 games in the NHL. Svechnikov also led Carolina with seven shots on goal Thursday.
