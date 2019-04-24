Svechnikov (concussion) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 7 against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Svechnikov was on the ice for morning skate, so although he won't be available for Wednesday's elimination game, there's a chance he'll be ready for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals if his teammates are able to pull off the upset over Washington. If the 19-year-old Russian doesn't get another opportunity to play this season, he'll finish his rookie campaign having notched a respectable 22 goals and 40 points in 85 appearances.