Svechnikov (knee) practiced in a non-contact jersey Tuesday, indicating he likely won't be available for Wednesday's season opener versus Ottawa, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Svechnikov is still working his way back from offseason knee surgery. The fact that he's been able to practice in a non-contact capacity is certainly encouraging, but it looks like he'll probably still miss some time to start the season. If Svechnikov is unable to go, Michael Bunting could get an opportunity to skate on the top line against the Senators.