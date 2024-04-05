Svechnikov (illness) will not be available Friday against Washington.
Svechnikov will be absent for the first time since Feb. 8. In 26 games since then, he's been held to just six goals and 16 points. Through 55 total games, he's tallied 46 points. Jesperi Kotkaniemi will dress in his absence.
