Svechnikov (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Arizona on Saturday.

It will be the fourth straight game that Svechnikov will sit out. Svechnikov has 11 goals and 30 points in 29 games this season. Michael Bunting has moved back to the top line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen in Svechnikov's absence. The Hurricanes don't play again until Feb. 6 due to the All-Star break, so Svechnikov has another 10 days to recover.