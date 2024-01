Svechnikov (upper body) will not be available Sunday against Minnesota.

Svechnikov has been on a tear recently, racking up nine goals and 18 points over his last 11 contests. The 23-year-old has 30 points despite being limited to just 29 games this season. He missed six games in December due to an upper-body issue but it's unclear if this injury is related. Carolina's next game is Wednesday against the Bruins.