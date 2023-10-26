Svechnikov (knee) won't play Thursday versus the Kraken, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov will miss his eighth straight game to start the season, but he is likely more in the day-to-day range now. This may be a case of the Hurricanes not wanting him to play back-to-back days after a long absence. Svechnikov has not been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Sharks.