Svechnikov (knee) hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with Seattle. Coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters, "When he gives us the green light, we'll definitely chuck him in there. We're counting the days. Whether it's tomorrow or the next game, I think we're definitely right around the corner," per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Svechnikov was on the ice Wednesday skating in a fourth-line role, which is unlikely to be his spot in the lineup once cleared to play. Despite being limited to just 64 games last season, the 23-year-old winger managed to put up the fourth 20-goal campaign in his five-year NHL career. Barring a last-minute setback, Svechnikov should be in line to reach that threshold again this season. Whenever he is cleared to play, the Russian should slot into a top-six role and link up with the No. 1 power-play unit.