Svechnikov posted an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Lightning.

Since returning from IR in late October following knee surgery back in March, Svechnikov's point totals (four assists in seven games) have been mediocre at best -- and he's still waiting on his first goal. It may be taking him awhile to get back up to speed, but there's still good reason to expect he will rediscover his scoring touch at some point. You may just want to keep him on your fantasy bench until he starts showing a little more consistency.