Svechnikov recorded a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators in Game 2.

Svechnikov set up the first of Sebastian Aho's two goals in the contest. The 21-year-old Svechnikov is off to a good start in the postseason with a goal and an assist through two games. He's added nine shots on net and seven hits from a top-line role.