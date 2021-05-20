Svechnikov recorded a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators in Game 2.
Svechnikov set up the first of Sebastian Aho's two goals in the contest. The 21-year-old Svechnikov is off to a good start in the postseason with a goal and an assist through two games. He's added nine shots on net and seven hits from a top-line role.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Fills empty net•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: In there for series opener•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Three points in Tuesday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Adds another helper Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Distributes three helpers•