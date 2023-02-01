Svechnikov posted two assists and three shots, fueling the Hurricanes to a 5-4 overtime win over the Kings on Tuesday.

Svechnikov picked up an assist on Brent Burns' opening goal, dropping the puck off to the blueliner who eventually sniped it past Pheonix Copley. He would also add a helper on Teuvo Teravainen's power-play goal to tie the game at 4-4. This game gives Svechnikov multiple points in two of his last three games, and ups his point total to nine in the month of January. On the season, the 2018 second-overall pick has 19 goals and 41 points in 50 games.