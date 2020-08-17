Svechnikov (leg), as expected, will not be in action against the Bruins for Game 3 on Monday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Considering coach Rod Brind-Amour previously told reporters that Svechnikov was doubtful to suit up the rest of the best-of-seven series, fantasy owners shouldn't be surprised to see him on the shelf. For now, Nino Niederreiter looks to get the first crack at the top-line role, though others, including Martin Necas, could earn a shot as well. With a potential back-to-back coming up, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting Svechnikov to be available until Game 7 at the earliest, assuming the series goes that long.