Svechnikov scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Svechnikov has 24 goals, 34 assists and 172 shots in 66 games this season. His pace has quickened has 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in his last 19 games. Svechnikov is on pace to top 70 points this season, which would be a new career mark. Svechnikov delivered 69 points, including 30 goals, and 249 shots in 2021-22.