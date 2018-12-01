Svechnikov scored his sixth goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Now with 12 points in 25 games, Svechnikov, leaving him tied for sixth place in rookie scoring this year. Given his current pace, he has a good chance to reach the 40-point mark this season, which isn't bad considering only 13 rookies pulled off that feat last year. We think he will be an elite scorer in the NHL in another season or two, so now's the time to grab him if you're in a keeper league.