Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: On pace for 40-point season
Svechnikov scored his sixth goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.
Now with 12 points in 25 games, Svechnikov, leaving him tied for sixth place in rookie scoring this year. Given his current pace, he has a good chance to reach the 40-point mark this season, which isn't bad considering only 13 rookies pulled off that feat last year. We think he will be an elite scorer in the NHL in another season or two, so now's the time to grab him if you're in a keeper league.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Late goal caps off busy night•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two helpers Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Bumped up to top line•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Relentless in Sunday's game•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scores first career NHL goal•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Sets up goal for first career point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...