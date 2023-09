Svechnikov (knee) is on track to be ready for the start of the regular season, Hurricanes GM Don Waddell told Michael Russo of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Svechnikov underwent reconstructive knee surgery March 11, but he's ahead of schedule in his recovery. The 23-year-old had 23 goals and 55 points in 64 contests in 2022-23. Svechnikov is expected to serve in a top-six role once he's healthy.