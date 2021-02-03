Svechnikov scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win in Chicago. He also registered the shootout winner.
Svechnikov drove to the net to convert a Jordan Staal cross-crease feed, opening the scoring just under four minutes into the game. It was the fifth goal of the year for the 20-year-old, who has landed on the scoresheet in five of his first seven games. Svechnikov scored 20-plus goals in each of his first two NHL seasons and is on pace to eclipse the career-best 24 he notched in 2019-20.
