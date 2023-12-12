Svechnikov (upper body) is out indefinitely, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Tuesday that Svechnikov will be "out for at least a while" following the results of an MRI on Monday. Details regarding the injury and an exact timetable remain unclear, but Svechnikov will miss his third straight contest Tuesday versus Ottawa. He has picked up one goal, 10 assists, 41 shots on net and 29 hits in 16 outings this season. Martin Necas is projected to play on the second line in Tuesday's contest.