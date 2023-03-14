Svechnikov (knee) is out indefinitely and there's concern he suffered a torn ACL, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

A torn ACL this late in the year would end his 2022-23 campaign. Svechnikov and the team are seeking additional opinions after his MRI results Monday. The 22-year-old has 23 goals and 55 points through 64 games this season and was injured Saturday against Vegas.