Svechnikov (upper body) will miss Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Svechnikov will miss his second straight game with the injury. The 23-year-old winger does not have a specific timeline to return. With Svechnikov out, Michael Bunting is likely to remain in the top six while Brendan Lemieux stays in the lineup.

