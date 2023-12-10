Svechnikov (upper body) will miss Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Svechnikov will miss his second straight game with the injury. The 23-year-old winger does not have a specific timeline to return. With Svechnikov out, Michael Bunting is likely to remain in the top six while Brendan Lemieux stays in the lineup.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Practicing Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Unavailable for Tuesday's game•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Fuels comeback win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Notches helper Saturday•