Svechnikov (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's season finale against Nashville, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site.

Svechnikov will be held out so he can enter the postseason healthy. The 21-year-old Russian took a step back in his third season, totaling 15 goals and 42 points in 55 games. A strong playoff run would more than make up for the lackluster regular-season output.