Svechnikov (lower body) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Devils.
Svechnikov was a game-time decision so he's not expected to miss an extended period of time. The 22-year-old has 23 goals and 55 points through 64 games this season. His next chance to play will be Thursday against Winnipeg.
