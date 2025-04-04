Svechnikov (undisclosed) will be reevaluated following the Hurricanes' four-game road trip, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports Friday.

According to head coach Rod Brind'Amour, Svechnikov is only being held out for precautionary reasons -- though that doesn't necessarily match with the fact that he will be sidelined for the next four games. The 25-year-old winger previously missed seven games with an upper-body injury, so it's possible this latest ailment is related. With Svechnikov on the shelf, Eric Robinson will step into a top-six role.