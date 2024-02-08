Svechnikov (upper body) will miss Thursday's contest against Colorado, coach Rod Brind'Amour told Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Brind'Amour originally thought Svechnikov might be available, but the forward was ultimately ruled out. Still, it might not be much longer before the 23-year-old is ready to return. Svechnikov has 11 goals and 30 points in 29 appearances in 2023-24. When he is ready to play, he might serve on a line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.