Svechnikov will miss Thursday's game versus Calgary because of an upper-body injury.
Svechnikov has a goal and 11 points in 16 contests this season. He missed the first eight games of the 2023-24 campaign because of a knee injury. With Svechnikov unavailable, Brendan Lemieux is likely to draw into the lineup Thursday.
