Svechnikov (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Sabres,
Svechnikov logged 19:09 of ice time Thursday versus the Senators, so this is a fairly new injury. If Jordan Martinook (ankle) can't play, the Hurricanes may have to dress seven defensemen or play the game with only 17 skaters.
