Svechnikov had two assists and three hits, while posting a plus-3 rating, in Monday's 8-2 win over Carolina.

The 19-year-old sophomore, who already played in his 100th NHL game Monday, picked up his eighth multi-point game in 18 contests this season. Svechnikov had 20 goals and 37 points in 82 games as an 18-year-old rookie last season and is well on his way to blowing those numbers out of the water, having collected seven goals and 18 points through 18 games.

