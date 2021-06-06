Svechnikov dished out two assists and had two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning in Game 4. He also had six PIM.

Svechnikov figured in on goals by Teuvo Teravainen and Dougie Hamilton six minutes apart during the second period, helping give the Hurricanes a 3-2 edge. The 21-year-old Svechnikov has hit the scoresheet in all four games in the series, providing one goal and four assists to go with 14 shots. Saturday's effort was his first multi-point performance of the playoffs.