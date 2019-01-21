Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Picks up three points in win
Svechnikov scored a goal and added two assists in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.
The three-point performance ends a nine-game skid for Svechnikov. The 18-year-old now has 12 goals and 22 points in 48 games. He finished Sunday's win with a plus rating (+1), something the winger had failed to do over his previous nine appearances.
