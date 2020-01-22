Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Picks up two assists
Svechnikov had a pair of assists and four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg. He also had two PIM.
Svechnikov hit the 45-point mark for the season when he registered helpers on goals by Teuvo Teravainen and Justin Williams. The 19-year-old will head into the All-Star break one goal from matching the 20 he scored as a rookie last season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Snaps goals-scoring skid•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Gathers helper in win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scores late in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Breakout campaign continues•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Cues comeback with tally•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.