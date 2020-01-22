Play

Svechnikov had a pair of assists and four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg. He also had two PIM.

Svechnikov hit the 45-point mark for the season when he registered helpers on goals by Teuvo Teravainen and Justin Williams. The 19-year-old will head into the All-Star break one goal from matching the 20 he scored as a rookie last season.

