Svechnikov scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Going head-to-head against his brother Evgeny, the more productive Svechnikov showed off with only his second multi-point night since Feb. 4. He tied the game at one apiece in the first period with his second goal in the last 15 games, and Svechnikov later fed Jesper Fast on a 2-on-1 in tight for Carolina's fourth goal. The second overall pick from the 2018 draft has been slumping lately, but maybe this strong effort will get him going.