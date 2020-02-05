Play

Svechnikov posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Svechnikov had the secondary helper on Sebastian Aho's second-period goal. Over his last five games, Svechnikov has produced two goals and three assists. He's at 47 points, 138 shots, 88 hits and 40 PIM through 53 contests overall.

More News
Our Latest Stories