Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Pockets assist Tuesday
Svechnikov posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.
Svechnikov had the secondary helper on Sebastian Aho's second-period goal. Over his last five games, Svechnikov has produced two goals and three assists. He's at 47 points, 138 shots, 88 hits and 40 PIM through 53 contests overall.
