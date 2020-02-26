Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Point streak at 11 games
Svechnikov picked up an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
He chipped in on Sebastian Aho's second-period tally, extending lengthy point streaks for both players. Svechnikov's stands at 11 games, during which he's piled up five goals and 13 points, and the second-year phenom -- still a month away from his 20th birthday -- now has 24 goals and 58 points through 62 contests on the season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scores game-winner on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Extends streak with game-winner•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Reaches 50-point mark•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Pockets assist Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Reaches 20-goal plateau•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.