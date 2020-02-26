Svechnikov picked up an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

He chipped in on Sebastian Aho's second-period tally, extending lengthy point streaks for both players. Svechnikov's stands at 11 games, during which he's piled up five goals and 13 points, and the second-year phenom -- still a month away from his 20th birthday -- now has 24 goals and 58 points through 62 contests on the season.