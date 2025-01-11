Svechnikov recorded a goal, three shots and two hits in Friday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

Svechnikov has scored in two of his last three appearances and has extended his point streak to a season-best four games. The lack of consistency has been an issue, though. The 24-year-old winger has cracked the scoresheet in five of his previous six outings since the beginning of the new year, tallying two goals and three assists in that stretch, but before that, he recorded just one point over a previous six-game stretch between Dec. 20 and Dec. 31.