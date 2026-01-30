Svechnikov scored two goals, recorded an assist, fired four shots on net, served two PIM and dished out two hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over Utah.

Svechnikov tallied an unassisted goal early in the first period before later picking up a power-play helper late in the second. With nearly all hope lost of pulling off a comeback victory, his power-play twine finder sparked a three-goal outbreak to help Carolina steal the win with less than two minutes remaining in the contest. Overall, the 25-year-old winger is up to 20 goals, 26 assists, 145 shots on net and 94 hits across 53 games this season. The budding star has completely bounced back after last season and sits just two points shy of matching the 48 points he posted in 72 games a year ago. He is above the necessary pace to reach 70 points for the first time in his career while maintaining strong category coverage, which places him in a fantasy territory he hasn't sniffed since his career-best year during the 2021-22 campaign.