Svechnikov scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Svechnikov extended his point streak to five games with a goal in the final seconds of the first period, and he's up to six points (four goals, two assists) over that stretch. Furthermore, Svechnikov has been an absolute model of consistency for the Hurricanes with points in all but one of his last eight games, earning four goals and four assists in that span. The 26-year-old winger has 67 points over 77 contests on the season, and he's been a reliable scoring threat for Carolina while seeing consistent playing time as a top-six forward and power-play threat.