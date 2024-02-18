Svechnikov scored a goal, added five hits and logged two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Svechnikov's tally early in the second period tied the game at 1-1. It was his first point in four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. He's at 12 goals, 31 points, 76 shots on net, 91 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 33 appearances. Svechnikov hasn't come all that close to a point-per-game campaign yet, but it seems his offense has been a little better this year when he can stay healthy.