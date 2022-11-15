Svechnikov scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Svechnikov tallied the Hurricanes' third goal to provide a little more buffer to the lead. The winger has four goals over his last three games and 12 on the year in what's been a very fast start for the second overall pick from 2018. He's added six helpers, 52 shots, 30 hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating, and he's picked up seven of his 18 points on the power play.