Svechnikov scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

The 24-year-old winger snapped a wrist shot past Igor Shesterkin just 56 seconds into the first period, and it turned out to be all the offense Frederik Andersen would need on the night. It was Svechnikov's first multi-goal and multi-point performance since Dec. 7, but he'd been a steady producer in January with three goals and eight points in 13 contests on the month prior to Tuesday's eruption.